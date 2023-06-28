Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PONT remained flat at $450.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.00 and a 200 day moving average of $448.59. Pontiac Bancorp has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $450.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
