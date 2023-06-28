Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PONT remained flat at $450.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.00 and a 200 day moving average of $448.59. Pontiac Bancorp has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

