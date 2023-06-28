PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $288,973.90

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,973.90 and $29.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00276873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,359,145 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

