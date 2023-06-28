Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.46

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 5200200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Power Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

