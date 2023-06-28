Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prada Trading Up 0.2 %

PRDSY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Prada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.1516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Prada’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

