Preferred-Plus ETF (IPPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 29th

Preferred-Plus ETF (BATS:IPPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Preferred-Plus ETF Stock Performance

IPPP stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Get Preferred-Plus ETF alerts:

Preferred-Plus ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Preferred-Plus ETF (IPPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides exposure by holding preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies, with a 10% exposure to the S&P 500 ETF using a credit spread options strategy. IPPP was launched on Dec 24, 2018 and is managed by Innovative Portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred-Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred-Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.