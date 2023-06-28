Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Up to $161.99

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.99, but opened at $171.37. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $171.37, with a volume of 1,415 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $181.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

