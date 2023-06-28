Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC) Short Interest Update

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNAC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, and ecommerce, as well as other technology related infrastructure sectors.

