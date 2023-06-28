Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

