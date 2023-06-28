Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Up 10.0 %

PMGMW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Priveterra Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priveterra Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 35.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,037,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,323 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 729,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 299,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

