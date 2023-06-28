Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 606,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,339,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 247.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,477,912 shares of company stock worth $554,757,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.