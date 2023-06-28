Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $72.10 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00013006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.14865538 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,771,689.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

