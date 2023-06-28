ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

