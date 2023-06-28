ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.30

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.30 and traded as low as $50.01. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 49,054 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

