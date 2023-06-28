PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 3,477.9% in June

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 3,477.9% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.