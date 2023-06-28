PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 3,477.9% in June

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 3,477.9% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
