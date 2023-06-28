Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

