Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

