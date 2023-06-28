Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Decreased by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

