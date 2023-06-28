Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered by Analyst

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.