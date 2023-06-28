Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NVQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1989 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

NVQ opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.64% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

