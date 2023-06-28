QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of QMCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 167,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

