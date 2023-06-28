QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Trading Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS:QMCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
