QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:QMCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.