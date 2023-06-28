Ralph Lauren Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

