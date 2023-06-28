Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 29.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

