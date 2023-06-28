Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Head-To-Head Review

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruit and Robert Half International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International $7.24 billion 1.07 $657.92 million $5.64 12.78

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.3% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Robert Half International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Recruit and Robert Half International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Robert Half International 3 4 1 0 1.75

Robert Half International has a consensus price target of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Robert Half International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than Recruit.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International 8.57% 39.94% 20.88%

Summary

Robert Half International beats Recruit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit



Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Robert Half International



Robert Half International Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk and compliance consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and business performance improvement. The company offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

