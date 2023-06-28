Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RRR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 504,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

