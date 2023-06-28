Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.