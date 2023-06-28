Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

