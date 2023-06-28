Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

