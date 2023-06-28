Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

