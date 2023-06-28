Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $41.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day moving average of $242.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

