Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

LIN opened at $375.75 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average of $347.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

