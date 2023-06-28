Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

