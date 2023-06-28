Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Eagle Bulk Shipping comprises approximately 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.83% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

