Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

