Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.