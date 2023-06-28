Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 266 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

