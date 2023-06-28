Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 88,488 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,488 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTH stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

