Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.41). Approximately 36,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.50 ($6.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £404.46 million, a P/E ratio of 752.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

