Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,100. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
