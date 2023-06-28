Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,100. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 243,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 95,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 756.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.