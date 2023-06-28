Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

