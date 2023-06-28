Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 856 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.