Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 73,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

