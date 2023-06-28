Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.17 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

