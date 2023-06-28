Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.