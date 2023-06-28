Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,143 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

