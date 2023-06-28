Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

