Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 9,248,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,158,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 107.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

