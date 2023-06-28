Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $326.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

