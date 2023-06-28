Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 621.9% in June

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 621.9% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Rockwell Medical Stock Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 710,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.
