Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 621.9% in June

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 621.9% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 710,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

