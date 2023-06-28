Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.35.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

