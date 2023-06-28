Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
RMCF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.35.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.